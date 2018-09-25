U22 Road to Kozani Pass

This scenario takes place in Greece, 13 April 1941.  The British HQ section met up with numerically superior numbers and had to fight a delaying action while reinforcements came in.  The Germans win in 13 turns if they control 4 or more of the 5 multi-hex buildings on the mapboard to the upper right.

img_3626

OQF 2-Pounder

brAT40LbrAT40LlOQF, as you know, stands for “Ordnance – Quick Firing”, and that it does.  It’s a ROF 3 40L AT Gun in ASL.  According to “Allied Artillery of World War Two” by Ian V. Hogg, this Vickers designed gun rests on 3 arm platform – 1 being the tow leg with 2 others that fold up.  Once it’s unlimbered, the wheels swung up off the ground.  “Screw jacks at the end of the three platform legs could then be operated to level the equipment.”.  This allows a quick traverse through 360-degrees.  I once had a pair of these sitting in the middle of a long straight road in a PTO playtest.  They went into a terrifying rate tear that decimated an IJA tank column!

 

Screenshot 2018-12-16 at 16.16.39

U22 Road to Kozani Pass

