FrF45 Totensonntag

This is one of the more popular Friendly Fire scenarios. It’s Poland, September 1939 and the Poles launched an offensive against a German flank. The Poles win if 6 or more German squads equivalents are eliminated or captured. Each wooden building containing => 1 Polish squad equivalent equates to a German squad eliminated.
nice AAR. I live in japan, japan time and your hongkong time is nearly.VASSAL onlinegame I want to play your game.
Thanks mate, unfortunately I have 11 concurrent games at the moment and I cannot take anymore. Perhaps when some of this lightens up.
Hi Jackson! Quick question, what graphics program do you use for your graphics and arrows and such? I remember a couple of years back you discussed it on GS, but I’m scuppered if I can find the relevant thread, after more than a few minutes looking. I am planning to slowly release an AAR for my ongoing RB campaign, and I want to have pretty arrows and boxes and such…
Thanks!
Hello Christian .. years ago I was using an IOS (iPad) program called ComicBook!, now I am using one called Comic Life 3.
ComicBook! has stock graphics and stuff that are more fun. Comic Life 3 presents more flexibility.
I look forward to your AAR! All the best!! Rgds Jack
