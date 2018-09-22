BFP15 Cobra’s Venom

You are going to see a lot of bocage country. We are going to play the whole of BFP Operation Cobra front to back. We already did BFP14 Opening Phase, so this is the second one ..
I love that map
But Bocage LOS dude, it’s a twisted art form!
A very unique kind of scenario. An attempt to simulate a carpet bombing, which is not an easy task in ASL. At least I got a kill with the Raketenwerfer 43 !!!!