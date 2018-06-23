DB133 A Deadly Landscape

This scenario is played on part of the Red Barricades map.  SAN starts at 4 for the Germans and 5 for the Russians and increases to 5 & 7 respectively on Turn 2 and 6 & 8 on Turn 4.  The Russians are given the chance to open the attack but German reinforcements will come in on Turn 3 (of 5).

They largely compete for the buildings, trenches, rubble, bridge & storage .. but every sniper kill counts as well.

img_3146

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Game Play and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

5 thoughts on “DB133 A Deadly Landscape

  1. Pingback: Recently updated AARs, Jun 23 2018 | Hong Kong Wargamer

  2. Pingback: Recently updated AARs, Jul 26 2018 | Hong Kong Wargamer

  3. Pingback: Recently updated AARs, Aug 24 2018 | Hong Kong Wargamer

  4. Pingback: Recently updated AARs, Sep 25 2018 | Hong Kong Wargamer

  5. Pingback: Recently updated AARs, Nov 5 2018 | Hong Kong Wargamer

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s