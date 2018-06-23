DB133 A Deadly Landscape

This scenario is played on part of the Red Barricades map. SAN starts at 4 for the Germans and 5 for the Russians and increases to 5 & 7 respectively on Turn 2 and 6 & 8 on Turn 4. The Russians are given the chance to open the attack but German reinforcements will come in on Turn 3 (of 5).
They largely compete for the buildings, trenches, rubble, bridge & storage .. but every sniper kill counts as well.
